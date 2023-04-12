“I wrote your name in my heart, and that’s where it will stay, always.”

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Irene Slobojan (nee Fedoriw) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the age of 94 years.

Like so many women of her time, Irene was a woman of many hats, and, as she moved through life, she undertook roles within her family and community with a deeply-felt sense of duty. Wherever she went and whatever she did, she carried herself with dignity and always put her best foot forward.

Irene was born on January 12, 1929, in Fort William, ON, (now Thunder Bay) to Anna Fedoriw (nee Kuzyk) and Nicholas Fedoriw. She had many fond memories of her early family life, often telling stories of growing up in “West Fort”, and, after moving to Melville, SK, she made many trips to Thunder Bay to spend time with family.

Upon graduation from high school in 1945 from Fort William Vocational School, Irene joined the workforce. She apprenticed with an accounting firm, worked as a court clerk, then settled in as office manager at Anderson Block and Tile Co. She enjoyed the work she did, she excelled at it and was proud of it.

On June 11, 1949, Irene married Nick Slobojan at Fort William, ON. It was the start of a long life together, with all the ups and downs, tears and laughter, and changes to be expected in a 68-year union. Nearly ten years later, in the fall of 1958, Nick and Irene moved with their young daughter Cindy west to Melville, SK, where they welcomed their son Jeffrey into the family, made new friends and started a new life.

Irene was a very social person, and it was not uncommon to find her visiting with neighbours and swapping recipes, as she was well known for her excellent baked goods. She was always quick to share those famous recipes, complete with her personal flourishes, with anyone who asked. She was quick to welcome visitors to her home, and to volunteer at the United church or St. Peter’s Hospital.

Irene also loved to keep her mind active: she enjoyed a complicated puzzle and was a voracious reader of mysteries. She loved to see if she could figure out “Who Dunnit” before the last page was turned. Irene was very accomplished in needlework, and her petit point pictures and intricate knitted garments were true works of art.

In her last days, Irene comforted her family, saying that she had had a long life, a good life, that she had no regrets and had done everything she wanted to do. She remarked that in her youth “I wished I had a crystal ball, but now I’m glad I didn’t know how it was all going to turn out; there were some nice surprises!”.

Irene was predeceased by her father, Nicholas (1962); her mother, Anna (1997); her brother, Walter (2005); her sisters-in-law, Catherine (2015), Mary (2018) and Stella (2018); her brother-in-law, Morris (2001); her niece, Sonia (2005); and her beloved husband, Nick (2017), with whom she will be laid to rest in the Melville cemetery. She is survived, and will be missed dearly, by her daughter, Cindy; son Jeffrey; grandchildren Meghan and Adrian (Melissa); nieces Stephanie, Susan, Sherry, Debra, Lorraine, Kathy and Marianne; and nephews Greg and Gary.

A graveside service with interment will follow at a later date. Donations to the Parkinson’s Society are requested in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.