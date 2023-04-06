On April 5, 2023 at approximately 12:25 p.m., Carrot River RCMP received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on Red Earth Cree Nation.

Initial investigation determined a school bus stopped to let a child out. The child exited the bus and began travelling on foot in the same direction as the bus. The child was then struck by the bus.

Officers and EMS provided first aid to the child, who was later declared deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as an 8-year-old male from Red Earth Cree Nation. His family has been notified and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Victim Services have been made available to them and others at the scene.

The bus driver, who remained at the scene, and occupants of the bus did not report physical injuries to police. No charges have been laid. Carrot River RCMP continue to investigate.