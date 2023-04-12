Gordon Arnold Boggs passed away peacefully the morning of Saturday, April 1, 2023, with his family by his side, after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Gord was born March 9, 1945, to loving parents Violet and Robert in Slough, England. The family immigrated to Canada shortly after, while Gord was a baby, and began life in Ontario. As a young boy, he spent his days teasing his older sister Ruth and making lifelong friends with his younger brother Paul. As a young man, Gord met his first wife and they would marry and go on to have three sons – Christopher, Stephen and Jason. During this time Gord worked as a taxi driver and in construction.

In 1983, at a Tim Horton’s in Kitchener, ON, he met his soul mate, Debbie, and together, along with son Aaron, they moved across the country to Victoria, BC. While there, he owned his own roofing and carpentry business. They welcomed daughter Chantel a few years later. Eventually the family relocated to La Glace, AB, where they purchased their first home. Gord re-trained and became a class 1, long-haul truck driver which took him all across Canada and the USA, often times with Debbie navigating. In his retirement from trucking, and with the kids grown, Gord and Debbie moved to Melville, SK, in 2007.

In his free time Gord enjoyed socializing, going for Sunday drives, working with his hands, watching old western movies, tapping his foot to music, cuddling his pets, and enjoyed eating out.

He was predeceased by both his parents, brother Paul, niece Paula, sister-in-law Wendy, and in-law parents June and Alfred Lindsay.

Gord leaves to mourn: wife Debbie; his five children, Christopher, Stephen, Jason (Dina), Aaron Lindsay, and Chantel (Dwayne) Stone; as well as fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Also left to mourn are his dog Sammy, and many friends and family.

A celebration of Gordon’s life was held Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan or an animal rescue of your choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.