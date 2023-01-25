It is with great love in our hearts that the family of Mariette Parker announces her peaceful passing at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Mariette’s memory will be cherished by her devoted family including: Leo (Sharon) and their children, Jennifer (Fern) Boutin – Léo, Luc, Ben and Anna, Scott – Jayne, Aaron, Sarah and Reuben (Sandy, mother of the children), Derek, Brett (Nicole) and André; Dale (Yvonne) and their children, Shane – Santiago and Javier (Patricia, mother of the children), Mitchell – Kara and Evan, Chelsey – Soleil; Grace (Monte) Frick and their children, Ashley (Dustin) Kuntz – Aubrey, Nash and Alexa, Doran (Kiersten) – Blakely and Burton, Avery (Erin) and Rhys (Shayla) – Corben; Theresa (Thomas) Millette and their children, Emery, Bob, Jeff and Matt; Robert (Julie) and their children, Marylou, Max and Grant. Mom’s greatest pride has always been her family who were by her side comforting her during her final journey from this earthly life.

Mariette, better known as Mom or Grandma, was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. Born on April 3, 1931, Mom was a child of immigrant pioneers, André and Martha Noete from Belgium who founded a farm near Unity, Sask. Mom grew up during the 1930s and these years molded her into a disciplined and selfless hard worker contributing to the welfare of the entire family – traits she carried with her throughout her life. In 1946, Mom left the farm to attend high school at the Academy of Our Lady of Sion in Saskatoon followed by one year at the Saskatchewan Teacher’s

Normal School. After graduating, Mom began teaching in the Melfort and then Humboldt school districts, where she met her husband, Bob, a CNR engineer working out of Humboldt at the time. Mom and Dad were married in 1953 and they eventually moved to Melville in 1964.

Mom had many interests including watching and being part of the figure skating community in Melville and throughout the province. Mom also enjoyed playing bridge with the bridge ladies, attending aquafit classes with the aquafit group, and serving the Rosary Sodality with whom she felt blessed by their companionship. Mom was also a loyal fan of the Melville Millionaires hockey club and a devout member of St. Henry’s Parish. Above all, Mom most enjoyed her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, whether sport or culture in nature, as she was a regular presence in the stands cheering them on in her quiet yet passionate way.

Mom lived a long and full life, and we celebrate her with fond and everlasting memories.

Mom was predeceased by her husband Bob in 1995; and by other family members – Martha and André Noete, Raymond and Eunice Noete, Carmen and Simeon Allen, Rodney Baillie (nephew), Mary and Leo Parker (parents-in-law), André Parker (grandson), Erin Parker (mother of great-grandchildren Kara and Evan), Margaret and Tom O’Connell and George and Murray Parker. Mom is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Jim Baillie; her sisters-in-law, Beatrice and Shirley Parker; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

The family wants to thank the staff of St. Paul Lutheran Home for their kind, compassionate and professional care in her final year and especially during her last days.

The funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. from St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church in Melville with Father Dennis Remot as the Celebrant.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville.