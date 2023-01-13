On January 7, 2023, at approximately 2 p.m., Yorkton RCMP received a report of a vehicle with two occupants in the ditch along Highway #10, east of Yorkton. Officers responded and investigation determined the vehicle and the license plate were both reported as stolen in Regina.

When asked by police, a male occupant of the vehicle provided a false name. He and a female occupant also refused a police command to exit the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers searched the vehicle and located the following illicit substances:

42.6 grams of cocaine;

32.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine;

9.9 grams of fentanyl;

720 hydromorphone tablets;

five grams of liquid concentrate cannabis; and

five methylphenidate tablets.

The illicit substances were seized by police for further investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Crystal Fox, of Regina is charged with:

One count, resist/obstruct peace officer, Section 129(a), Criminal Code;

One count, Possession – Schedule I: fentanyl, Section 4(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and,

One count, Possession – Schedule I: opioid, Section 4(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

(Information #90488407 and 90488408)

33-year-old Dustin Rusnack, of Regina is charged with:

Three counts, resist/obstruct peace officer, Section 129(a), Criminal Code;

One count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code;

One count, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code;

One count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Section 354(1)(b), Criminal Code;

One count, possession for the purpose of trafficking – Schedule 1: fentanyl, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

One count, possession for the purpose of trafficking – Schedule 1: cocaine, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

One count, possession for the purpose of trafficking – Schedule 1: methamphetamine, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

One count, possession for the purpose of trafficking – Schedule 1: opioid, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

(Information #90488404 and 90488405)

Rusnack was also ticketed for having, keeping or consuming alcohol in a vehicle, and arrested on warrants from Estevan Police Service for flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and resist/obstruct peace officer.

As a result of further investigation, Rusnack was also charged in relation to a White Butte RCMP investigation on January 6, 2023. At approximately 9 a.m. that morning, White Butte RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle in Pilot Butte. When the officer approached it, the male driver fled at a high rate of speed, colliding with a police vehicle and a garbage bin. No injuries were reported. Rusnack was charged with: Flight from peace officer, Section 320.17, Criminal Code, and Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Section 320.13(1), Criminal Code. (Information #24538422).

Rusnack and Fox are scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on January 13, 2023.