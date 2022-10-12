Arthur Schmidt of Neudorf, SK, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the age of 97 years.

Arthur was born on May 15, 1925, to Joseph and Rosina Schmidt on the family farm southwest of Neudorf, SK. Arthur grew up on the farm and attended Baber School and Zion Lutheran Church. He received classical violin lessons, which was very unusual at that time.

Arthur married Elfrieda Leier on Aug. 24, 1947. They had three children: Barry, Calvin and Beverly. Arthur and Elfrieda took over the family farm after his father’s death in 1947. They moved to Neudorf in 1983 but continued to farm. Arthur and Elfrieda enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He played violin in several bands and continued to play violin until just a few years ago.

Arthur always had an incredible memory for details, and he loved to share history, stories and memories with family and friends. Arthur served on the Baber and Neudorf School Boards, Rural Telephone Board, Neudorf Community Hall Board, Councillor for the RM of McLeod, St. Paul Lutheran Home Board, Christ Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church councils, and Neudorf Golden Sunset Club executive and drove school bus. Arthur and Elfrieda proudly celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this summer.

Arthur is survived by his loving and caring wife of 75 years, Elfrieda; son Calvin; daughter Bev (Doug); daughter-in-law Beatrice; four grandchildren, Melanie (Gary); Lisa (Mike); Mackenzie and Fraser; and three great-grandchildren, Bree, Callie and Carter. Arthur was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Rosina Schmidt; son Barry Schmidt; and sister Lucy (Schmidt) Issel.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the Esterhazy Centennial Care Home for their compassionate care of Arthur in his last seven weeks.

Arthur’s funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, Neudorf, with interment taking place in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Neudorf. Memorial donations may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to make a charitable donation, please visit www.matthewsfuneralhome.ca

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.