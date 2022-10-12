Bob Sexsmith of Burnaby, B.C. passed away at the age of 93 years old. Bob was born in Bender, SK.

Bob will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Lorraine of 71 years of marriage; his five daughters, Dianne DesRosiers, Margaret (Rob) Neilson, Gladys (Mike) Holley, Vivian (Mike) Neilson, Louise (Ken) Eckert; and one son, Harvey (Janet Shimizu) Sexsmtih; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert (known as Harvey) and Mary Sexsmith; brother, Calvin Sexsmith; sister, Helen Quinn; two grandsons and one great-grandson.