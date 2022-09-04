A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued by the Melfort RCMP after several calls of stabbings in the James Smith Cree Nation area. Saskatchewan RCMP are trying to locate two male suspects. Suspects are Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI.

RCMP report that there are multiple victims, multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. At around 12 noon, RCMP received a report the suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK. If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Early indications may be that victims are attacked randomly. This is a rapidly-unfolding situation and RCMP are urging the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations.

As the suspects are at large, RCMP have also asked for the alert to be extended to Manitoba and Alberta.