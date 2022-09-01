Home Melville Advance Melville Advance PDF Edition Melville Advance – September 2, 2022 Melville Advance – September 2, 2022 By Grasslands News Group - September 1, 2022 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Advance – August 26, 2022 Melville Advance – August 19, 2022 Melville Advance – August 12, 2022 Provincial News Indian Head RCMP investigating gas and dash and rural property theft RCMP - August 29, 2022 Gas and Dash x 2 in Odessa - Indian Head RCMP The Indian Head RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in trying to identify... Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP seeks public assistance in locating missing female August 29, 2022 Two children subject of Amber Alerts in Saskatchewan and South Dakota... August 10, 2022 Fatal collision near Bienfait claims life of 18-year old July 19, 2022 Man shot and killed by police on Highway 1 near Belle... July 17, 2022 Special Sections Grasslands News Graduation – June 24, 2022 June 23, 2022