RCMP continue to search for the two men accused of multiple stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon which have left 10 people dead and sent at least 15 others to hospital.

Mounties say they are investigating 13 different crime scenes and some attacks were random while they believe others were targeted. During a news conference this afternoon, RCMP commented that the mass killing could be one of the largest in Saskatchewan history.

Police are searching for Damien and Myles Sanderson who were last traveling in a black Nissan Rouge with Saskatchewan license plate 119-MPI. Both suspects were last spotted on Arcola Avenue in Regina around 11:45 a.m. However, the location of both suspects is unknown at this time and the RCMP along with multiple police agencies continue to search for them.

Damien Sanderson is 5’7” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6’1” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Dangerous Person Alert remains active in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

RCMP are continuing to tell people to take precautions and consider sheltering in place until the suspects are captured. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations. If the suspects or their vehicle is spotted, people are being told DO NOT APPROACH the suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous. Leave the area immediately and call 9-1-1.