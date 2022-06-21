The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a statement saying there is a temporary shortage of specialty infant formulas in Canada for babies with allergies and certain medical conditions. The formulas involved are amino acid-based and hydrolyzed infant formulas.

The SHA went on to say that families should only buy these specialty formulas if they have a medical reason for doing so and that there is no national shortage of regular infant formula.

“This temporary shortage of specialty formula was caused by the closure of Abbott Nutrition’s U.S.-based formula manufacturing plant and is affecting all of Canada. The supply of specialty infant formulas will slowly grow in the coming months as production resumes,” said in a news release.

In the meantime, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Health are working with Health Canada and suppliers to get these specialty products to families that need them.

“If your baby does not need specialized infant formula, please do not buy it,” the SHA said. “Parents or guardians should speak to a health-care professional, such as their family doctor, pediatrician, or registered dietitian, to discuss their concerns if their child has allergies or special formula needs.”

More information is available at saskatchewan.ca/formula-shortage.