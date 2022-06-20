La Ronge RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted in relation to a firearms incident that prompted an emergency alert in La Ronge, Air Ronge, Lac La Ronge and the surrounding areas on June 19, 2022.

As a result of investigation, 29-year-old Terrance Daigneault (also goes by Terrance Kenny) of La Ronge has been charged with the following:

Two counts, Attempted Murder with Firearm – Sec. 239(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Two counts, Discharge Firearm with Intent – Sec. 244(c) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – Sec. 88 of the Criminal Code;

Two counts, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – Sec. 92(1) of the Criminal Code;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle – Sec. 94 of the Criminal Code;

Two counts, Obstruction – Sec. 129(a) of the Criminal Code;

Failing to Comply with a Release Order – Sec. 145(5) of the Criminal Code.

Daigneault can be described as being approximately 5’8” tall, 180 lbs with a medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “No regrets” and one on his right hand that reads “Kenny.” He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black long sleeved shirt with gold designs down both sleeves. A photo of Daigneault was released in conjunction with the emergency alert. He may be injured, but this cannot be confirmed.

The second individual, 36-year-old Allan Sanderson of La Ronge, has been charged with the following:

Obstruction – Sec. 129(a) of the Criminal Code;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle – Sec. 94 of the Criminal Code.

Sanderson can be described as being approximately 5’4” tall, 134 lbs with a slender build, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a black t-shirt with a white logo on the back.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of both Daigneault and Sanderson.

They are known to frequent the Saskatoon, La Ronge, Ile-a-la-Crosse, Beauval and Buffalo Narrows areas. Police do not know if the two are currently together or if they have access to a vehicle(s).

Terrance Daigneault and Allan Sanderson should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The Saskatchewan RCMP continues to ask the public to be vigilant and to report any tips and information related to these two individuals to police by calling La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730, 310-RCMP or 911 in an emergency. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously and may be eligible for a reward: 1-800-222-8477.