Jerome John Salamon of Regina, SK passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the age of 86. He was the youngest of five siblings born to John and Josephine Salamon. Jerry was predeceased by his two daughters, Wendy Salamon and Deborah Wiggins; as well as many family members and friends.

Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Gwen (nee Fehrenbach); daughter Catherine (Kevin) Chekay; son Tim Salamon; son-in-law Kevin Wiggins (Jill); eight grandchildren, Matthew (Steph), Nathan, Alyssa (Brandon), Danielle (Mike), Kristen (Jordan), Matthew, Bridget, and Charlotte; four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Dominic, Grayson and Avery; brother-in-law, Howard Fehrenbach; sister-in-law, Terry Fehrenbach; special friends and neighbors of 55 years, Anne and Gordon Hamilton; special cousin, Lou Paquin; as well many nieces, nephews, family, and friends; and not to forget his beloved cat, Roger.

Jerry was an electrician by trade and a farmer by heart. He worked for Alliance Energy (Sun Electric) for 39 years. Jerry believed in an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. He did not waste and always told us if you are going to do something, do it right the first time.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Lebret, SK. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery with a lunch to follow at the Salamon farm.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be given on his behalf to Grace Hospice, William Booth Special Care Home, 50 Angus Road, Regina, SK, S4R 8P6, where he was lovingly cared for by the staff. A special thank you to Cliff Geiger for your spiritual guidance and friendship while Dad was there. Online messages of condolence may be left at www.paragonfuneralservices.com