Donna McNaughton, a retired nurse and resident of Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Balcarres, SK

Donna lived in Regina until her family moved to Fort Qu’Appelle around 1950, she then went to Winnipeg to pursue her nursing degree. From there, Donna decided to explore and practiced nursing in Edmonton, AB, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Balcarres and later to Fort Qu’Appelle.

She was predeceased by her husband Allan McNaughton; father and mother-in-law, Lionel and Margaret McNaughton; mother Cecile Tyman; father Don Tyman; adopted father Bill; brothers, Bill (Gloria), James and Donald; brother-in-law Ross (Nancy); and niece Lorie.

Donna is survived by her daughter Janis; granddaughter Mackenzie (Carter); great-grandson Kaelen; sisters, Margaret (Ian), Cathy (Russell) and Cecile. Donna has many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, who she equally cherished.

Donna had a zest for life and was dedicated to her family. She kept up the farm alongside her husband and you would often find her reading a book, cuddling with her cats while doing cross stitch or out for her daily walk.

Donna practiced her faith at home and at church and she was involved with the rural farm community. Donna sold the family farm after her husband passed away and moved to Fort Qu’Appelle. She later resided at Hudson Manor, and was very content being surrounded by new-found friends. She enjoyed playing Cribbage and Skip-Bo and was often smiling and laughing.

The family would like to acknowledge the friendship and support of the staff and residents at Hudson Manor and Harrison House in Fort Qu’Appelle.

A funeral mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 334 Boundary Avenue, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. Those wishing to view a live stream of the service, please log onto https://fweb.tv/79235. Flowers and condolences may be offered and donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Family and friends are invited to view the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca

Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850.