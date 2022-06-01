Emy Krauser of Melville, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the age of 93 years.

Emy was born Aug. 9, 1928, to John and Caroline (Meyer) Erhardt of Melville, SK. She was the second youngest of nine children. Emy had a happy childhood, and on Aug. 8, 1948, she married Joe Krauser. They were blessed with one child, Debra (Debbie), born in 1953. Life was good and busy for Emy and Joe, as he owned the Top Hat Man’s shop, while Emy was a happy homemaker. Unfortunately, Joe passed away in November of 1967.

Emy was a real people person with a personality plus. This led her to her job as a pharmacy technician after Joe passed, firstly at Mercer’s Pharmacy, and secondly at Royal Drug Mart for over 20 years. The people with whom Emy worked, including her bosses, Glenn and Darryl, also became very special friends over the years. She truly loved her job and meeting all the people shopping at the drug store. Emy also had a part-time job helping the Vassos family at the movie theatre and drive-in a couple of nights a week. She loved the comradery and never felt it to be a job at all, as she just loved people.

Emy was very active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church her entire life, having been baptized, confirmed and married there. She sang in the church choir for over 50 years, was elected the first woman on church council, and was on the Altar Guild. Emy was also active in the Melville and District German Heritage Club as a charter member, and she was involved on the planning committee for three very successful Melville homecomings, as well as a committee member for the winter games.

Emy loved to travel, visiting many interesting places including the Mediterranean, Caribbean, parts of the USA, many trips to Hawaii (her absolute favourite place to holiday), and of course many trips to Vancouver to visit Deb, Bob and the grandkids, Elizabeth and Bryce. Gramie, as her grandkids called her, was always lively, fun and energetic, and Elizabeth and Bryce enjoyed her as much as she did them. There was never a dull moment when Gramie was around.

Emy was definitely a classy lady who loved clothes, jewellery, makeup and yellow cars (her favourite colour). She loved life and made the most of it, always thanking her Lord for having blessed her so richly. Emy’s favourite saying was “I’ve lived, I’ve laughed, I’ve loved”, and she certainly brought joy to all those who knew her. Mom and Gramie, we love and miss you. You were one-of-a-kind and a class act, so soar high with those angels. You deserve the absolute best in heaven as you did here on earth. Ich liebe dich.

Emy was predeceased by her parents, John and Caroline Erhardt; husband Joe Krauser; siblings George, Philip, Bill (Emma), John (Doris), Gordon Chip’ (Vivian), Beth (Art) Bates, Marie (Duncan) Alcorn, and Margaret (Danny) Daniels; niece Dolores Dolly Pearson and nephews Mervin Moe Mohart, Donald Windy Erhardt and Miles Mohart. Emy is survived by her daughter, Debbie and son-in-law Bob; grandchildren Elizabeth and Bryce Duffield, all of North Delta, BC; nieces and nephews Crystal/Randy Karius family, Melville, Gord Jr./Lori Erhardt family, Melville, Reuben Erhardt family, Penticton, BC, Sandra/Bill Archer family, Langley, BC, Viv Erhardt family, Lake Country, BC, Bernice Mohart, Regina, Olga Mohart/Joe Schultz family, Melville, and Les/Shirley Pearson family, Saltcoats.

A private celebration of Emy’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Interment will take place in the Melville City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.