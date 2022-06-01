They are proof that you do not have to be ‘big’ – to make a big difference.

Denise Singleton (Principal – Kennedy-Langbank School) says that students recently took part in something that has become a long-standing tradition at the school.

“On Friday, we had our 18th annual “Wake-A-Thon.

“Students from Grade 4 and up take part in Wake-A-Thon. The students talk to family, friends and people in the community and ask people to sponsor them. Then they come to the school and stay awake (or try to) all night.

“We have food, games (Hide & Seek is a favorite), sports, movies and more – to try to help them make it to morning!”

Singleton says that over the years, students at the school have raised a significant amount that has been donated to various charities.

“Through our past 18 Wake-A-Thons we’ve raised over $32,000.

“Our first one was done to raise money for Saskatchewan Cerebral Palsy.

“Over the years, we’ve raised money for charities that affect our own students directly – such as organizations that help those with epilepsy or autism. We’ve donated to several local charities, such as the hospital fund and Kidsport. And we will often pick a children’s charity – such as Make-A-Wish – the Kids Help Line – or the Children’s Hospital.”

This year however, Singleton points out that the students chose to reach out beyond their community and their country.

“We have contributed to charities that are connected to current global events in the past. For example, in 2011 we donated towards relief efforts after the tsunami in Japan.

“This year, we decided to partner with the Canadian Red Cross and raise money to help with relief efforts in the Ukraine.”

Singleton says that the students that took part in Wake-A-Thon this year were able to make a significant donation.

“There were 28 students who were eligible to attend Wake-A-Thon this year.

Of those, 25 students took part in the event (which demonstrates how popular Wake-A-Thon is with the students). And we’re very proud to say that those 25 students managed to raise $2,832 for relief effort in the Ukraine!”