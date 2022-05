Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, and White Butte RCMP, as well as CN Police, are currently on the scene of a train derailment which occurred approximately 3.2 km west of Edgeley, SK on the 2154 grid, approximately 1 km north of Highway #364. Initial reports indicate fuel may have leaked from the derailed train cars.

Responding officers have established a perimeter around the scene and drivers in the area can expect delays and/or traffic detours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.