Deric Reaney is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire! The Stoughton resident won $1 million on the May 6 WESTERN MAX draw.



While stopping for fuel at the Stoughton Co-op C-Store at 405 MacClean Industrial Dr. on May 6, Reaney decided to purchase a ticket for the draw later that evening.



The next day, Reaney says he was having his morning coffee and thought to himself, “I wonder what the lottery did last night.” He logged onto his computer to check his ticket online and couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw his ticket matched each of the seven digits for one of the game’s 14 $1 Million Prizes.



“My heart was going through my chest,” Reaney recalled while claiming his prize. “I had to get my son to also check the numbers online just to make sure!”



Reaney returned to the Stoughton Co-Op on May 12 to validate his ticket at the terminal before contacting the prize office.



The father of six has some plans for his windfall. “I’d like to pay off my bills and help out my kids and step-kids,” Reaney said.



Reaney won one of the 14 $1 Million Prizes drawn on May 6 by matching the winning numbers – 3, 7, 17, 25, 34, 39, 41. “I’m still in disbelief,” added Reaney.



