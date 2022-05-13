White Butte RCMP is seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 14-year-old girl, Ryann Erickson and a 15-year-old boy, Jesse Pinay.

Ryann and Jesse were last seen on April 26th, 2022 at approximately 6:00 a.m. at a residence near Pilot Butte.

Officers have been actively trying to locate them since then, checking locations where Ryann and Jesse may have travelled and investigating potential sightings of them. Officers are now asking the public for information on Ryann’s and Jesse’s whereabouts.

Ryann is described as 5’7” and 120 lbs with short to medium length, black hair and brown eyes. A photo of her is attached. Jesse is described as 5’5” and 130 lbs with medium length, brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of him is attached.

Ryann and Jesse have connections to Regina and Yorkton and may have travelled to these communities, but this has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information on Ryann’s and Jesse’s whereabouts is asked to contact White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050, your local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.