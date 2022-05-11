Bernice Katherine Streifel (nee Magerl) of Melville, SK and former long-time Grayson resident, passed peacefully early on Easter Sunday morning, April 17, 2022 surrounded by family.

Born on Oct. 10, 1933 in the Killaly district to John and Mary (Beutel) Magerl, Bernice was the fifth of seven siblings. Raised on the family farm, she attended Gelowitz School. She enjoyed school and was an accomplished learner, and participant in school sports, Christmas concerts and track and field meets.

Her 60-year marriage to Wendel Streifel began on Nov. 3, 1954 at St. Elizabeth Church in Killaly, SK. Bernice and Wendel took over the Streifel family farm and were mixed farmers. They were blessed with seven children: Laura, Louise, Lorne, Lloyd, Linda, Leroy and Lisa. They moved from the farm to Grayson to their custom built home in 1983, and later to Queen Street Manor in Melville in 2011. Following Wendel’s passing, Bernice continued to live at Queen Street Manor for a time and was a resident of St. Paul Lutheran Home at the time of her passing.

Bernice was active in her church and her community all the while raising a large family. She was involved in many Grayson community and church groups, such as CWL, St. Mary’s Parish Council, Figure Skating Club, 4-H, Grayson Homecoming History Book, St. Mary’s RCIA, Grayson Parks and Recreation, Grayson Polka Days and Grayson Seniors Center.

An accomplished seamstress she worked as an instructor with Parkland Community College. An extraordinary homemaker, she was also employed for a time at St. Marie Bernard Hospice.

Bernice and Wendel enjoyed travelling. Highlights included a trip to Europe, and various locations in Canada and United States. Many happy memories were spent visiting family.

Bernice was predeceased by her husband Wendel (2014); daughter Linda (2015); grandson Chad (2019); and son-in-law, Dave Stecyk (2013). Also predeceasing Bernice were her parents, John and Mary Magerl; and her siblings, George and Margaret Magerl, Anne and Bill Ottenbreit, Olga and Tony Ottenbreit, Elsie Magerl, Elmer Magerl and Jerald Magerl.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Laura Stecyk of Regina, Louise (Richard) Bonick of Crooked Lake, Lorne (Ellen) of White City, Lloyd (Tracy) of Saskatoon, Leroy (Ella Gagnon) of Beaumont, AB and Lisa (Terry) Rathgeber of Melville; her 17 grandchildren, Megan, Shelby, Crystal, Chantel, Whitney, Nathan, Joel, Chad (+), Ariel, Dustin, Chelsey, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Jenna,

Logan and Haley; as well as 10 great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Autumn, Maverick, Scarlett, Asher, Ruby, Robin, Zachary, Talon and Kiana are part of her lasting legacy.

Arrangements by Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville.