On Friday May 6, 2022, shortly after 6:30 a.m., Indian Head RCMP had Highway 1 closed to investigate reports of a deceased pedestrian found in the eastbound passing lane of Highway 1, approximately 3 kilometres west of Sintaluta.

The deceased pedestrian was identified as a 41-year-old adult male from Manitoba. Indian Head RCMP is in the process of locating his family to notify them.

Investigators determined he was hit by a vehicle during the evening of May 5, 2022. He was wearing dark clothes, a red hoodie and a blue backpack.

Anyone who may have seen him, deceased or alive, between 8 p.m. on Thursday May 5, 2022, and 6:00 a.m. on Friday May 6, 2022, is asked to please call Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.

Indian Head RCMP investigated on scene with the assistance of Indian Head Emergency Services, Regina Traffic Services, White Butte RCMP, theSaskatchewan Coroners Service, the Indian Head Fire Department, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways, Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionists and the Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Section in Regina.