On April 23, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Yorkton RCMP received a report of an armed robbery at a business on Gladstone Avenue N in Yorkton, SK.

Investigation has determined that a male entered the business armed with a wrench and demanded money and cigarettes. No one was injured. The male fled with an undisclosed sum of money and cigarettes.

The male is described as approximately 5’10 tall, approximately 200-220 lbs. He was wearing a black long sleeved shirt with a “Fox” logo on the back, dark grey pants and running shoes, as well as a neck warmer made of thin fabric sometimes referred to as a neck gaiter.

Anyone who recognizes this male or has information about this robbery should call the Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.