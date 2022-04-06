It is with a heavy heart that Aloysius’s (Al ) family announces that he passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 90 years. His wife and daughter Susan were at his side in the coming hours of his passing. During that time, he would open his eyes, squeeze their hands and smile. His last words were “I love you all very much.”

Al was born in Holdfast, Sask. on Sept. 2, 1931. He was the second youngest of 15 children. He is survived by his brother Adam in Moose Jaw.

Al worked for the Government of Saskatchewan for 25 plus years as a project coordinator, overseeing numerous projects such as the Center of Arts, schools in northern Saskatchewan, etc. After his time with the government, he worked with an architectural firm in Saskatoon, (Folsted and Friggstad) and oversaw the construction of Saskatchewan Place, as well as the Saskatoon City Hospital; two of his proudest projects. Al was a city alderman in Regina for nine years and sat on numerous boards. He was chairman of the Regina City Police Commission. The City of Regina named a crescent after him in his honor and for his services; called Selinger Crescent. Al loved his politics and if you were ever unsure of what was going on, he was just a phone call away. Always willing to update you on the news and give his opinion. Al also worked with the federal government during election time as a chief electoral officer for Regina East., a job he was very dedicated to.

Al married Maureen (Haffner) on Oct. 29, 1955, a devoted marriage for 66 years with grace and care. It was truly a gift to his children and grandchildren to observe one of the best love stories. Al had six children, Doug, Murray, Donald, Kevin, Susan and Jane. He also regarded his niece Della as his daughter. Al is predeceased by Doug and Della; may they be at peace together.

Al knew how to fix anything and always had an open door for his family. Al always had an ear to listen and a voice of reason. His favorite poem was “If” by Rudyard Kipling and he carried the meaning of that poem in his life journey. Many times, he would say verses to us during times of stress and triumph. Al had a love for his guitar and we as a family spent many weekends sitting at the lake in Lebret around a bonfire singing songs. Al and Maureen spent their retirement years at their dream home on the lake in Lebret, Sask. Al was always there to help a neighbor in need.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Maureen; his children, 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Murray and Yvonne and their four children, Kia (Devon), Kavis (Cassidy), Kyra (Preston), Kansys (Keegan) and great-grandchildren, Zavier, Huxlei and Thor; Don and Raeanne and their two boys, Evan (Kayla) and Garrett (Vanessa) and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Mattea, Grayson, Alyssa, Adam, Autumn and Ezra; Kevin and Donna and their four children, Brandon (Miranda), Robyn (Jessie), Nick (Kayla), Devin (Becky) and great-granddaughter, Mazie; Susan and Simon James and her two sons, Austin and Sterling (Brittany) and his four great-grandchildren, James, Zahara, Stella and Parker; Jane and Ian and Jane’s three children, Amanda, Jessica (Jordon), Dalton and great-granddaughter, Alexis; Pat (Della’s husband) and their three children, Heather, Robyn (Mark), Holly (Matt) and great-grandchildren, Gracie and Wren. A special thank you to the Balcarres Integrated Care Center for their compassion, dedication and friendship in making Al comfortable, especially in his final days.

A graveside celebration of Al’s life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, 815 Assiniboine Avenue East in Regina. This will be followed by a get-together at the cottage in Lebret from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK.1-306-332-0555.