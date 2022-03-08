On March 7, 2022 at approximately 12:20 p.m., Estevan RCMP were dispatched to a collision at a uncontrolled railway crossing on Township Road 34, northwest of Hitchcock, SK.

Investigation has determined a semi truck and train collided. The driver of the semi, a 42-year-old male from Carnduff, SK was transported to hospital, where he was declared deceased. His family has been notified. There were no reported injuries to personnel on the train.

The road was closed during initial investigation by Estevan RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist, but has since re-opened. The investigation continues.