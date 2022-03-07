On March 6, 2022 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Melville RCMP were dispatched to a collision between a vehicle and train on Highway #9, east of Waldron, SK.

The driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old male from Ochapowace Nation, was declared deceased at the scene. His family has been notified.

Three youths were transported to hospital with injuries. No updates on their conditions provided. There were no reported injuries from personnel on the train.

Highway #9 was closed during initial investigation, but has since re-opened. Melville RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.