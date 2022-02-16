Imagine this – it’s a normal Wednesday. You’re scrolling through the news and come across a story about a $20 million-winning LOTTO MAX ticket. You’re reminded to check any unchecked tickets for the previous night’s (Feb. 15) draw. You look in your wallet, on your refrigerator or maybe even in your junk drawer and find your LOTTO MAX ticket. You check your ticket and realize you’re about to live out the rest of your life as a multimillionaire; the lottery dream!

Well, it could be a reality for one lucky ticket holder in Saskatchewan.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 15 draw are 19, 26, 28, 36, 40, 42 and 48. The ticket was purchased somewhere in Saskatchewan outside of Saskatoon and Regina.

The winner or winners should remember they have one year from the draw date to claim the prize.

The winner(s) can contact WCLC Player Care at 1-800-665-3313, Monday through Saturday, to make arrangements to claim the prize.

