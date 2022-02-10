On February 10, 2022 at approximately 3:15 a.m., Craik RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway #11 between Girvin and Davidson, SK.

Investigation has determined that a semi collided with a second stopped semi. A third semi then collided with them. The semis then caught fire. The drivers reported minor injuries.

At about the same time, approximately five kilometres south of this, a semi collided with a second parked semi that was stopped on the road. One driver was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening and the other was not injured.

While responding to a collision, a Davidson Volunteer Fire Department fire truck rolled over. Two fire fighters were inside. One was taken to hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries; the other didn’t report injuries.

Craik RCMP received reports of several other motor vehicle collisions in the early morning hours.

Emergency services personnel are still at the scene of the initial collision on Highway #11. Traffic is being guided through by RCMP officers but motorists should expect significant delays.

“Road conditions were extremely icy early this morning but have now improved significantly,” says Sgt. Robb Karaim from the Craik RCMP. “We still ask that motorists continue to drive with caution. In particular, please slow down on Highway #11 between Girvin and Davidson, as RCMP and other emergency service workers are still investigating the collisions and cleaning up the scene.”

The rollover of the Davidson fire truck is the second time in less than a week a fire department has been involved in an accident responding to a call. On Feb. 4, firefighter Stephen Rayfield with the Castor Fire Department in Castor, AB was killed when the fire truck he was in rolled while responding to an accident call. Castor Fire Chief Patrick Kelly was also injured and taken to hospital.