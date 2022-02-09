Anne Obuck, beloved wife of the late Dan Obuck, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at the age of 100 years, 11 months and seven days. She was born on Feb. 13, 1921 to Anton and Donia Smysnuik, the eldest of 10 children.

Anne married the late Dan Obuck on May 22, 1938 at Sacred Heart Church, Ituna, Sask. Together they farmed and raised their four children until 1967 when they sold their farm and moved to Yorkton, Sask. Anne became a devoted member of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, sang in the choir and became a devoted member of St. Mary’s UCWL, receiving an honorary pin as a 90+ year member.

In September 2002, she moved to St. Volodymyr Villa in Saskatoon and recently became a resident of St. Joseph’s Nursing Care Home due to failing health.

She leaves to mourn, her children: Nancy (Lawrence) of Melville, June (Vic) of Saskatoon, Muriel (Eugene) of Yorkton and David (Liana) of Calgary; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Sister Florentine, Helen Stewart, Lillian (Joe) Gelowitz; brother, Nestor (Natalie) Smysnuik; sisters-in-law, Rose Smysnuik and Sophie Obuch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Yorkton with interment at the Yorkton Memorial Gardens.