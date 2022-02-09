With great sadness, the family of the late Catherine

Jarotski, beloved wife of Ralph Jarotski of Canora, SK, announce her passing at the Regina General Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at the age of 73 years.

Cathy was born on July 9, 1948 in Melville, SK to John and Mary (Pudetz) Rogowski. She attended school and received her education in Melville.

On April 1, 1967 Cathy was united in marriage to Ralph Jarotski at St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Parish, Melville, SK. Shortly thereafter, in 1971, Cathy and Ralph settled in Canora, SK to raise their family. They also spent many years operating their antique shop in Canora and attending antique shows across Western Canada.

She was a devoted wife and mother and spent countless hours supporting her children in the ways only a mother knows how to do. In her spare time, she could often be found in the kitchen, with the radio playing, baking, and cooking.

She also enjoyed travelling and many great memories were made on family vacations throughout Canada. With their children and grandchildren, Cathy and Ralph travelled to Florida, Europe and Asia.

Always of very strong faith in God, Cathy dedicated her time and remained very involved with the St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Parish and was an active member of the Catholic Women’s League.

Cathy will be remembered as generous, thoughtful, giving and honest with endless amounts of patience. She will be dearly missed by her family, many friends, members of St. Joseph’s parish and all those who knew and loved her.

Cathy was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Jarotski of Canora, SK; children: Angela (Curtis) Andrus of Nipawin, SK, Todd (Wendy) Jarotski of Saskatoon, SK, Jason Jarotski of Saskatoon, SK and Chad (Kimmy) Jarotski of Kaohsiung, Taiwan; grandchildren: Simon, Joshua, Matthew, Kate, Sarah, Ryan, Elsie, Sebastian and Roland; and her brothers, Alexander (Jean) Rogowski of Deep River, ON and Bob Rogowski of Melville, SK; as well as her extended family and many friends.

A Vigil of Prayer was be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 and the funeral mass celebrated (and live streamed) at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, both from St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Canora, SK, with Rev. Fr. Joseph Kuruvilla, as Celebrant. Rite of Committal followed in St. Michael’s RC Parish Cemetery, Lemberg, SK.

Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to St. Joseph’s RC Church, Canora, SK, or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Cathy Jarotski.

Family and friends are invited to sign an online guestbook at: www.lesonsfuneralhome.ca

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leson’s Funeral Home, Canora, SK.