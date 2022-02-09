Constance Elizabeth (Hitchie) Hollinger of Neudorf, SK, pass-ed away at home on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the age of 82 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Anne (Saleski) Hitchie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob R. and Marie (Schick) Hollinger; sister in infancy, Charlene; son in infancy, Kelly Dean; son at birth, Baby Hollinger; grandson Teagen Hollinger; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jacob and Elizabeth Ulmer, John and Evelyn Hollinger, Edward and Katie Schutz, Albert and Irene Hollinger, Ernie and Eleanor Keller, Clara Cyca, Jacob Hollinger, Yvonne Hudson and Rae Frederick.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Elroy; her daughter, Bonny (Richard) Schweitzer; her sons, Trevor (Melody) and Danny (Kerry); her grandchildren, Charla (Chad) Kohlenberg, Lyndon (Lacey) Schweitzer, Josh (Lisa) Hollinger, Chad (Breanne) Hollinger, Cassidy (Trysten) Hollinger, Tristen (Shynelle) Hollinger, Kelsey (Ryland) Hollinger, Holly (Bradley) Walchuck, Matthew Sakundiak, Jenna (Stephen) Harder and Tyler (Thalia) Harder; great-grandchildren Taylor (Dustin) and Brooke Kohlenberg, Dreyden and Brielle Schweitzer, Griffin Hollinger, Julian and Vivian Walchuk; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Karl and Elsie Hollinger, Ernie and Mary Hollinger, Doreen Frederick, Doreen Hollinger and Elaine Lozier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Constance was born June 2, 1939, and raised in Grenfell, SK. She attended school in Grenfell for 12 years. As a young girl, she was a competitive figure skater. She had various part-time jobs as a store clerk throughout her high school years. After graduation she worked in a telephone office as a telephone operator until her marriage to Elroy.

On June 16, 1958, Connie married Elroy Hollinger at Christ Lutheran Church in Neudorf. They moved to the farm of J.R. Hollinger, six miles northwest of Neudorf. Connie and Elroy raised their children on a mixed grain and cattle farm. Connie also raised ducks and geese. She loved to cook, bake and feed her family especially suppers in the field.

Connie liked to give back by volunteering on the various community organizations her family was involved in, such as Parks and Rec., Winter Sports, Figure Skating Club, Altar Guild at Christ Lutheran Church in Neudorf and Neudorf 4-H Club.

When their children were younger, Connie and Elroy spent time at Crooked Lake camping and boating. They attended many dances with friends at the Moose Bay Hall and Polka Fests in the Neudorf Community Hall and surrounding area.

Connie’s passion was watching sports, in person and on the television hockey, curling, baseball and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. She spent a lot of years travelling and watching her boys play hockey in Neudorf, Melville and Grenfell; watching Elroy and Bonny curling; watching the local boys play with the Neudorf Red Sox and later the Neudorf Posse; and hours were spent in the Melville Stadium cheering on the Melville Millionaires.

Connie and Elroy enjoyed travelling and went on numerous car and bus trips throughout Canada, the US and into Mexico. They made a lot of friends on the bus, with whom Connie still kept in touch.

In 1986, Connie and Elroy built and moved into a new house in Neudorf, where they lived until December, 2021. Evenings in town were often spent playing cards with friends and neighbours.

Connie’s love for her family was unconditional; her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she will always be remembered for her daily phone calls to find out how your day was.

Connie’s funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, Neudorf, with the Rev. Vivian Roberts officiating. The pianist, Barb Waldbauer, led in the hymns, “I Know That My Redeemer Lives”, “Just As I Am”, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and “I’m But a Stranger Here”. Kerry Hollinger presented a tribute written by Charla Kohlenberg, and the urn bearer was Brooke Kohlenberg. All of Connie’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were considered honorary bearers. Interment followed in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Neudorf.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.