On Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, Wayne Douglas Reinson lost his battle with cancer at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville at the age of 71 years. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart of 51 years, Linda Reinson; his two daughters, Wendy Kerr and Jennifer Painter (Ben). He was very proud of his four grandsons, Greggory (Janelle), Mitchell (Deanna), Jack and James, and his only granddaughter, Ella. He was fortunate to also have two great-grandsons, Bentley and Mihkel. He also leaves behind a large family, including sisters-in-law Cheryl Oystryk, Cindy Krukoff (Allan), Wendy Larson (Bob) and Karen Katchur (John). Including the many cousins, nieces and nephews Wayne leaves behind, special bonds with Aeron Reinson, Kelly Reinson and James Richter provided many fond memories and laughs. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Martin Reinson (2008) and Helen Reinson (2015).

Wayne was born and raised in Melville and was very proud of the heritage of the Reinson homestead. After graduation, Wayne joined the Canadian Armed Forces for a successful career of 25 years and retired in 1993 as a Master Warrant Officer. Before leaving Alberta, he worked in retail as a meat cutter and corporate trainer, returning with Linda to the family homestead in 1998. Wayne and Linda raised cattle for a number of years before they embarked on many adventures with friends and family.

Wayne was also an avid hunter and promising fisherman. During his adult years, he spent many hours volunteering in the communities where he resided. In Melville, Wayne’s passions included serving the Royal Canadian Legion, Rail City Industries and the Scandinavian Club. His hobbies included trying to beat anyone who would play him in a hand of crib, gardening, and traveling with Linda to new and exciting destinations.

Wayne was fiercely proud of his community, family heritage and military service. The family would especially like to thank the doctors and staff of St. Peter’s Hospital, the Allan Blair Cancer Centre and cancer care nurse Kim for the exceptional care Wayne received.

Wayne’s funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Melville, with the Rev. Ron Shumba officiating. The organist, Marilyn Senyk, led in the hymns, “Amazing Grace”, “The Lord’s My Shepherd” and “Blessed Assurance”. Tribute poems were read by daughters Wendy Kerr and Jennifer Painter, and the eulogy was presented by grandson Greggory Reinson. Legion Rites were performed by members of the Royal

Canadian Legion, R.G. Combe V.C. Branch 61, Melville, who also formed an honour guard. Honorary pallbearers were all friends who touched Wayne’s life, and the active pallbearers were Kelly Reinson, Aeron Reinson, Greggory Reinson, Ben Painter, Mitchell Kerr and Bob Zelko. Interment took place in the Melville City Cemetery, Veteran’s Section.

