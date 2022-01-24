A 59 year-old male from Grenfell, SK, has been charged in connection with possession of stolen property, and trafficking in stolen property, as the result of a complex investigation by the Regina Police Service Online Stolen Property Unit. The investigation led to the recovery of property alleged to have been stolen from Regina businesses, valued at approximately $25,000.

The investigation, which began in December of 2021, came about as the result of police investigation into an online marketplace account. The items for sale on the account appeared to be brand-new and were almost all the exclusive merchandise of one retail chain. Investigation by the Regina Police Service Online Stolen Property Unit into this account and the account holder led to identification of a potential suspect and a vehicle, used in a related incident in July of 2021. On January 21, 2022, investigators obtained a search warrant for a Regina apartment, seizing evidence related to a December 7, 2021, break-in to a business compound as well as an estimated $25,000 worth of stolen property. The property has been returned to the victim businesses. A 59 year-old male was arrested and charged.

Fifty-nine year old Joseph Paul Evrard, OF Grenfell, SK, is charged with:

• Break, Enter and Commit Theft, 348(1)(b) CC;

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, s. 355(a) CC;

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking, s. 355.4 CC; and

• 2 counts of Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order, s. 145(5)(a) CC.

Evrard made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022.