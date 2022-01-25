On January 22, 2022 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Southey RCMP received a report of an armed robbery at a business on Stanley Street in Cupar, SK.

Investigation has determined that a male entered the business, demanded money, then discharged a firearm. No one was injured and the male left with a sum of money.



The male is described as approximately 6’ tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a large ‘Bench’ logo on it, blue jeans and black shoes, as well as a medical mask.

Anyone who recognizes this male or has information about this robbery should call the Southey RCMP at 306-726-5230. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.