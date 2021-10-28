Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Communities distributing rapid test kits
Several local communities have started receiving and distributing free rapid antigen self-testing kits that will help people determine if they are infected with the COVID-19 virus. In total, there are more than 1.3 million of the home test kits that will be distributed in communities across the province.The provincial government announced the plan to distribute […]
