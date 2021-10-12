On October 11, 2021 at approximately 7:35 p.m., Wadena RCMP were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway #5, approximately 10 kilometres west of Wadena.

Investigation has determined that a lone pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and called for emergency assistance. Wadena RCMP, EMS and local fire personnel responded. The pedestrian, a seven-year-old female from the Wadena RCMP detachment area, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family has been notified.

Highway #5 was closed for approximately five hours while Wadena RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstruction completed initial investigation.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.