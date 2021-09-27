Online criminal record checks are now available to residents of communities served by the White Butte RCMP. In an effort to provide a simpler, more efficient public service, Alberta RCMP launched a pilot last week to test the tool in 12 communities across their province. The pilot was extended across the border to include one Saskatchewan RCMP detachment as well.

Many employers and volunteer organizations require a record check of some kind. The most common are criminal record checks or Vulnerable Sector Checks (VSC). A criminal record check is obtained to determine if a person has been charged or convicted of a crime. A VSC is a police information check that is done to protect children and other vulnerable people from physical, sexual, mental, and financial abuse. A VSC is the most thorough of all background checks available. Vulnerable sector checks are often required for people working or volunteering with vulnerable persons i.e. children, medical patients, the elderly. Be sure to discuss with your employer or volunteer organization which one you need. Both criminal record check and VSC applications are available with this online tool.

The turnaround time for online criminal record checks is anticipated to be between seven and 14 days and will be mailed to the applicant.

At this time, online criminal record checks are only available to residents of communities served by the White Butte RCMP. Criminal record checks will continue to be available in person at all Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment locations, including White Butte.

Communities served by White Butte RCMP are:

Albatross

Avonhurst

Balgonie

Belle Plaine

Belle Plaine Colony

Bridalwood Estates

City View Estates

Coppersands

Crawford Estates

Davin

Edenwold

Edenwold No. 158

Emerald Park

Frankslake

Grand Coulee

Jameson

Kathrintal Colony

Keystown

Kronau

Lajord

Lajord No. 128

Mission Point Estates

Pense

Pense No. 160

Pilot Butte

Richardson

Rock Point Estates

Rowatt

Sherwood No. 159

South Qu’Appelle No. 157

Spruce Creek Estates

St. Joseph’s Colony

St. Peters Colony

Stonepoint Estates

Stony Beach

White City

Zehner

For more details and information about criminal record checks, visit the Government of Canada website athttps://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/criminal-record-checks