On September 25, 2021 at 1:00 a.m., Ahtahkakoop RCMP received a report of a serious two vehicle collision. The caller reported the collision occurred on the Mistawasis First Nation and that there were multiple casualties and two deceased individuals.

Emergency responders, including Ahtahkakoop and Blaine Lake RCMP Detachments, EMS, STARS and local residents conducted extensive patrols to locate the collision scene and provide assistance to the victims. When emergency responders were unable to locate the scene, RCMP officers determined they could be dealing with a false report and began an investigation into the reporting of the collision.

As a result of this investigation Tyler Sanderson, a 21-year-old male from the Mistawasis First Nation, has been charged with public mischief, Section 140(1)(d) CC and obstruct police officer, Section 129(A) CC.

Tyler Sanderson made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on September 27, 2021.