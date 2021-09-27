On September 25, 2021, shortly before 9 p.m., Moose Jaw RCMP received a report of a single vehicle roll over on Highway #1, west of Moose Jaw.

Officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle in the south ditch. Investigators have determined there were two people in the vehicle at the time of the collision: an adult male and a 14-year-old male.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was transported to hospital in Moose Jaw for non life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old male passenger was declared deceased on scene.

The vehicle was traveling westbound at the time of the collision. Highway #1 was closed and traffic was re-routed while officers investigated and the scene was cleared.

Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate this collision with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.