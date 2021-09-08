It is with deep sadness that the family of Darcy Morhart of Saskatoon and formerly of Grayson, passed away suddenly and peacefully in his home on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the age of 60 years. Darcy was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Sophie

Morhart; niece Rhonda Shalanski; brother-in-law Albert Biro; and niece’s husband, Derek Lewis. He is survived by his siblings, Emily Biro (Dave Leftwich), Audrey Shalanski (Wilson Schick), Randy Morhart and Sheila (Gord) Propp. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew: Dawn Lewis, Blaine (Kim) Biro, Leslie (Jeff) Bernath and Amber Propp (Jason Sass). The family will be having a private service with burial in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Grayson. For more information or to make a

memorial donation, please visit matthewsfuneralhome.ca

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.