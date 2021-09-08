Eleanor Miller, daughter of Anton and Katherine (nee Metz) Friedt, was born Aug. 25, 1927, on the Friedt family farm near Fox Valley, SK, where she grew up with her six siblings.

Eleanor attended teachers’ college in Regina, SK, and began her teaching career in Batoche before arriving in the Waldron district to teach at Marwin School. It was there she met Carl Miller. They were married on July 12, 1950, in St. Joseph’s Church, Moose Jaw, SK. Together they lived in Moose Jaw, Oshawa, and eventually settled back near Waldron in 1963, where they farmed through to 1991. Eleanor continued her teaching career, teaching in many small towns in the Waldron-

Bangor-Esterhazy areas before retiring in 1985.

Eleanor had a deep love for her children and grandchildren, spending much of her retirement caring for her grandchildren while maintaining her garden and family farm. Carl and Eleanor remained on the farm until moving to Melville in 2004.

Eleanor died peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville with her family by her side on Wednesday, Aug. 25,2021, on her 94th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Miller; her parents, Anton and Katherine Friedt; Carl’s parents, William and Julianna Miller; her brothers, Tom Friedt, Tony Friedt and Jack Friedt (who died in infancy); her sister, Anne Learner; brothers-in-law Jerome Learner, Walter Christmann, Robert (Bob) Stark, Raymond Miller, George Miller, Ernie Miller, Evolt Kading and Walter Kading; sisters-in-law Marge Friedt, Lorna Juricic, Norma Kading, Clara Kading and Ramona Miller; godson Ernie Learner and grandson-in-law Shawn Westlund.

Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory: her three children, Clifford (Myrena), Kathleen, and Grant (Trina); her grandchildren, Shawn (Judy) Bolton, Maiclaire (Gregory) Smith, Vicky (Jeff) Shaw, Patricia (Mark) Gallup, Cindy Lee (Trevor) Ward, Laurisa (Kelly) Byzitter, Carlan (Amanda Washek) Miller and Catherine Miller; twenty-four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters Frances Christmann and Loretta Stark; brother Edwin (Eileen) Friedt; brother-in-law Franco Juricic; sisters-in-law Anne Friedt, Rose Miller and Olga Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A vigil service was held Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church, Melville, with the Rev. Fr. Andrew Sowa, OMI presiding. Mass of Christian Burial for Eleanor was celebrated Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at St. Henry’s Church with Fr. Sowa celebrating, assisted by Deacon Dave Hudy. The music was provided by Len Gadica, the readers were Anne Padar and Pat Walton, and Amanda Washek led the intercessory prayers. St. Henry’s CWL formed an honour guard, and all who new and loved Eleanor were considered honorary bearers. Interment took place in St. Henry’s Parish Cemetery with Shawn Bolton, Vicky Shaw, Patricia Gallup, Cindy Lee Ward, Carlan Miller and Catherine Miller acting as pallbearers. At the reception following the burial, a virtual eulogy was presented by Maiclaire Smith.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.