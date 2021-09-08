Margaret (nee Gyug) Hubred

of Broadview Centennial Lodge and formerly of Waldron and Grayson, entered her eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at the Broadview Centennial Lodge at the age 97 years.

Margaret was born on Dec. 27, 1923 in the Cana/Grayson district, to Frank Sr. and Julianna (Plosz) Gyug. She was the sixth out of 10 children.

Margaret received her education at St. Antal School. After receiving her education, she worked at the Melville hospital in her younger years until Margaret’s dad needed her to return to the farm because her older brothers went to war.

On June 30, 1948 Margaret was united in marriage to Conrad Hubred. The couple resided in the Waldron and Grayson district their whole lives. They lived on the SE quarter of 24-21-5 W2. Margaret’s oldest granddaughter, Jen and husband Trent, still farm this land. Farming was their life and they passed that passion onto many family members.

After Con’s passing in 1988, Margaret moved into Grayson and then into the Twilight Home where she resided until a couple of months ago when she moved to Broadview Centennial Lodge.

Margaret and Conrad had many great times in Waldron. She was involved with the Waldron 4-H, Waldron Ladies Aid, enjoyed curling, hockey, card games, board games and dancing. When Margaret moved to Grayson she was involved with the St. Mary’s ladies group and the Grayson Curling Club. She also kept herself busy with baking bread, gardening, playing bingo, knitting and visiting over the years.

Margaret was devoted in her faith through daily prayer and the way she lived her life – an example her family is grateful for.

Predeceased by her parents, Frank Sr. and Julianna; her husband, Conrad; brothers, Frank Gyug, James Gyug, Joseph Gyug, Alex Gyug and Theodore Gyug; sisters, Helen Switzer and Julia Puhl.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memory: her sons, Larry (Maryanne) Hubred and Blaine Hubred; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Trent) Duczek, Tricia Korczak (Jason Bulych), Tamara (Kameron) Anderson, Dustin Hubred (Amanda Jordan), Austin Miller, Steven Rae, Naomi Hubred and Dalton Hubred; her great-grandchildren, Keigan (Kale) Haylock, Karlee Duczek, Brett Duczek, Kaedan Korczak, Ryder Korczak, Thea Anderson, Hope Anderson, Esmee Anderson, Kinsley Hubred, Aspyn Hubred and Zander Hubred; her sisters, Mary Little and Elizabeth Piller; three special women, Janice Evans, Kathy Miller-Hubred and Iris Rae; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A prayer service was held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. from St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Grayson with Father John Mock as the presider. Funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Mock as the celebrant.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Services, Melville.