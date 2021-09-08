With sadness, the family of Mervin Orville Hoedel announces his passing on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the age of 59. Mervin died peacefully in his sleep, in Regina, after a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Hoedel, and his brother Darrell.

Mervin is survived by his siblings, Dennis (Beth) Hoedel, Norma (Martin) Knuth, Debbie (Greg) Miller, Gerry (Robbie) Hoedel and Lorne Hoedel; nieces and nephews, Tyson (Kayla), Steven (Lindsey), Garrett (Sarah), Alison (Keary), Tannis, Jesse and Brooklynn; great-nieces, Payton, Breann, Lydia, Adeline; great-nephews, Owen and Myles; and many other relatives and friends.

Mervin was born and raised in the Grayson area. He was a very quiet person with a big heart. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed golfing, curling and baseball as well as cheering on the Blue Jays and the Riders.

Mervin will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Grayson in a private graveside service.