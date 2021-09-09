Home Fort Times Fort Times News Farmer’s Market sees one of most successful years
Estimated to have brought $750,000 into Fort Qu’Appelle economy The Fort Qu’Appelle Farmer’s Market shuts down after this weekend following one of its most successful seasons on record. ‘More than a thousand customers took advantage of the warm September weather to shop at the Farmer’s Market in Fort Qu’Appelle on the Labour Day weekend. As […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.