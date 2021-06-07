​​​Beginning today, June 7, 2021, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has accelerated access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 60 years and older OR who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before March 29.

As well, the eligibility age drops for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAD) to 40 years and older for second doses regardless of when they received their first dose as long as they have passed the minimum interval between doses for the vaccine brand.

​​​

For all other residents, eligibility to book for second doses will be announced according to the age-based and priority sequencing of first doses, as detailed on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Second Dose Strategy. ​

Once an individual is eligible for immunization they remain eligible and can be immunized at any time.

For second doses, residents will be required to know the date of their first immunization. That information was noted on the card presented at the first dose immunization, or if misplaced can be found by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829), or checking Immunization History on the resident’s MySaskHealthRecord account.

Appointments Available in Patient Booking System Effective immediately, the SHA has almost 8,000 appointments available for first and second dose immunizations at clinics throughout the province. Eligible residents can book their immunization online 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine, or phone 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., 7 days per week.

Changing Vaccine Brands Between First & Second DosesAs previously announced the Government of Saskatchewan is following guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) allowing residents to receive a different brand of vaccine for their second dose than they received for the first, when eligible per provincial criteria for age ​OR date.​

Persons who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine may receive either AstraZeneca vaccine or an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for their second dose, unless contraindicated. Individuals who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) should be offered the same mRNA vaccine for their second dose. If the same mRNA vaccine is not readily available or unknown, another mRNA vaccine can be considered interchangeable and should be offered to complete the vaccine series.

Vaccine Brand First Dose Vaccine Brands Permitted for Second Dose Pfizer Pfizer or Moderna Moderna Moderna or Pfizer AstraZeneca AstraZeneca or Pfizer or Moderna

Residents who received AstraZeneca for a first dose are recommended to wait twelve weeks between their first and second doses for the best immune response.

​Where to Get Immunized

Book an appointment online 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.

Call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) to book your appointment, 7 days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Visit a Drive-thru or Walk-in clinic in your community. See the full list of clinics and hours at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

Visit your local pharmacy. For a list of participating pharmacies, including vaccine brands available, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

A School Immunization Program is in operation throughout June, for youth over the age of 12. For more information visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-youth-vaccine.​​

Age Eligibility as of June 7For Second Doses:

all individuals 60 years of age and older,

all individuals who had their first dose on or before March 29,

individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, who will receive a letter of confirmation,

individuals who have received solid organ transplants, who will receive a letter of confirmation,

residents of NSAD over the age of 40, regardless of when they received their first dose, as long as they have a minimum interval between doses of 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna.

Persons who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine may receive either the AstraZeneca vaccine or an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for their second dose when eligible under provincial age or date criteria for second doses. ​AstraZeneca clinics begin June 6



All residents aged 12 and older are eligible for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Note that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use with residents aged 12 to 17.

Drive-Thru & Walk-In Immunization Clinics Scheduled for June 7 – 12.

For the most up-to-date times, clinic addresses and other information please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax. Vaccine supply remains limited so as a result drive-thru/walk-in clinics may run out of a specific vaccine brand, or close early, depending on demand.

Please note that AstraZeneca clinics are for second doses only.

DATE DRIVE-THRU WALK-IN Monday, June 7 Regina – ASTRAZENECA

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cumberland House Village – MODERNA

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hudson Bay – MODERNA

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Moose Jaw – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Rosetown – MODERNA

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Unity – PFIZER

12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Yorkton – ASTRAZENECA

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 Regina – ASTRAZENECA

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – ASTRAZENECA

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Swift Current – MODERNA

8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Swift Current – PFIZER

3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

​ Cumberland House Village – MODERNA

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Kindersley – MODERNA & ASTRAZENECA

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Prince Albert – PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 Regina – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Biggar – MODERNA

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cumberland House Village – MODERNA

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Kerrobert – MODERNA

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Regina (Uplands Community Centre) – PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Swift Current – ASTRAZENECA

8:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10 Regina – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Prince Albert – PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Regina (mâmawêyatitân Centre) – ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Swift Current – MODERNA

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 11 Regina – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Big River – PFIZER

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Prince Albert – PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Regina (South Leisure Neighbourhood Centre) – PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Regina –Evraz Place – YOUTH IMMUNIZATION CLINIC – ELEMENTARY & HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ONLY – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m

Turtleford – PFIZER

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Unity – PFIZER

12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12 Lloydminster – PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

North Battleford – PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Prince Albert – PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Regina – ASTRAZENECA

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Shellbrook – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Warman – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Macklin – PFIZER

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Melville – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rosthern – PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Yorkton – PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



All drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary. Residents can attend at their convenience. However, if you have a booked appointment and choose to attend a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, please ensure you cancel this appointment​ to allow others eligible to take your place.

For additional information on COVID-19 vaccines and immunization, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine. ​