The RCMP Major Crime Unit South is investigating a suspicious death reported to Yorkton RCMP on June 1 that occurred at the Yorkton & District Nursing Home late last week.

Preliminary investigation has determined an altercation occurred between two male residents in a resident’s room at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home on May 27, 2021 at around 2 a.m. A staff member heard noise resulting from the altercation. When the staff member entered the room they found one of the men injured, a 91-year-old male, who was transported to hospital. On May 30, the 91-year-old male died in hospital and his family was notified of his death.

On June 1, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service contacted the Yorkton RCMP to report the death. As a result of this report, Yorkton RCMP began investigating the death. The man’s death was determined to be suspicious in nature and the RCMP Major Crime Unit South took carriage of the investigation. On June 3 an autopsy was completed in Saskatoon.

The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made and investigators do not believe there is a risk to public safety. This investigation and consultation with Crown will take time to complete. We do not anticipate updates in the immediate days or weeks.