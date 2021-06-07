It’s a big week for LOTTO MAX players in Saskatchewan.



Not only is the June 8 LOTTO MAX jackpot $70 million, the Tuesday night draw will also offer an estimated 47 MAXMILLIONS prizes of $1 million each – that’s a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes!



To put it in perspective, a $70 million jackpot would beat out the next biggest jackpot ever awarded in Saskatchewan (back in August of 2016 to winners from the village of Neville) by a cool $10 million.



So, what would you do if you won $70 million? Most Canadian lottery winners talk about sharing their good fortune, as well as treating themselves a little.



With a $70 million lottery win you could:



Pay off your mortgage and the mortgages of over 200 of your closest family and friends. The average mortgage in Canada is about $300,000. $70 million would go a long wayDonate $1 million to 35 of your favourite charities, and still have $35 million left overOr, you could just put it in the bank and live comfortably; A $70 million deposit would net enough interest every year to keep you financially secure…forever!



Lottery players can buy their tickets until 8:30 pm on the evening of the draw at Lotto Spot retailers. Please ensure you’re following all public health recommendations and orders when buying your tickets at retail, or you can buy your tickets online though SubscriptionSpot.ca.



Players can check their tickets at lottery retailers starting the morning after the draw. Tickets can also be checked on your smartphone by downloading the WCLC Lotto Spot! app for iOS and Android, or visit sasklotteries.ca to find the all the latest winning numbers.



