Eligibility criteria for FIRST DOSES is open to age 12 and older – note that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use with residents aged 12 to 17.

A school immunization program for those aged 12-17 will be introduced in June, although eligible residents of this age can be immunized at any of the clinics currently offering the Pfizer vaccine. For more information on youth immunization for COVID-19 visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-youth-vaccine.

Eligibility criteria for SECOND DOSES remains unchanged at 80 years and older OR anyone of any age who received their first dose on or before March 1.

Eligible groups include:

First Doses: all individuals 12 years of age and older

Second Doses: all individuals 80 years of age and older, all individuals who had their first dose on or before March 1, individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, who will receive a letter of confirmation, individuals who have received solid organ transplants, who will receive a letter of confirmation.



Residents can book online* 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.

For those needing additional support, booking is also available by phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829). The call centre is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days per week.

*The SHA Patient Booking System is currently available for online booking of first and second dose immunizations. Many Saskatchewan pharmacies are also accepting appointments booked directly through their own systems. Please see the online map at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies for information on participating pharmacy locations and vaccine brand availability.

Drive-Thru & Walk-In Immunization Clinics

Scheduled for May 26-29.

For the most up-to-date times, clinic addresses and other information please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax. Vaccine supply remains limited so as a result drive-thru/walk-in clinics may run out of a specific vaccine brand, or close early, depending on demand.

DATE DRIVE-THRU WALK-IN Wednesday, May 26 Regina – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Biggar – MODERNA (18+)

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Buffalo Narrows – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Carlyle – MODERNA (18+)

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cumberland House Village – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Kerrobert – MODERNA (18+)

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Melville – MODERNA (18+)

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Mossbank – MODERNA (18+)

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Preeceville – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Shaunavon – MODERNA (18+)

12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Yorkton – MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27 Regina – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo Narrows – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Cabri – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Invermay – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Kamsack – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Kipling – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

La Loche – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Loreburn – MODERNA (18+)

1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Mankota – MODERNA (18+)

8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Maple Creek – MODERNA (18+)

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Melville – MODERNA (18+)

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Moosomin – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Regina (Mâmawêyatitân Centre) – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Redvers – MODERNA (18+)

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Rosthern – PFIZER (12+)

12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Swift Current – MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Turtleford – PFIZER (12+)

12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Yorkton – MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 28 Lloydminster – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Regina – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Beechy – MODERNA (18+)

12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Davidson – MODERNA (18+)

1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Gull Lake – MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

La Loche – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lucky Lake – MODERNA (18+)

4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Turtleford – PFIZER (12+)

12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29 North Battleford – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Regina – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Shellbrook – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Warman – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Carnduff – MODERNA (18+)

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Creighton – MODERNA (18+)

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

All drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary. Residents can attend at their convenience. However, if you have a booked appointment and choose to attend a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, please ensure you cancel this appointment to allow others eligible to take your place.

For additional information on COVID-19 vaccines and immunization, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.