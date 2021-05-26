Around 11:35 p.m. on May 23, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to a complaint of an adult male hit by a vehicle in Pasqua First Nation. An adult male was located injured at a residence. He was transported to hospital for treatment of injuries. An adult female was arrested inside the same residence in relation to this incident.

As a result of investigation, Laurenda Khanapace, 55, is charged with:

– One count, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, section 320.14(2) of the Criminal Code – One count, aggravated assault, section 268 of the Criminal code – One count, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, section 320.13(2) of the Criminal Code – One count, impaired operation of a vehicle, section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code – One count, Impaired operation exceeding eight milligrams, section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code – One count, assault with a weapon, section 267(a) of the Criminal Code

She appeared in Regina Provincial Court on May 25.