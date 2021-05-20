​Beginning today, May 20, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program for FIRST DOSES moves to 12 years of age and older for the entire province, including the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru/walk-in, and mobile.

For more information on youth immunization for COVID-19 visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-youth-vaccine.

Reminder to residents that clinic availability is based on vaccine availability, and demand for appointments outweighs the current supply.

Residents are encouraged to consider booking immunization at their local pharmacy, or attending a drive-thru or walk-in clinic. With the introduction of booked appointments through pharmacies, and the allocation of increased doses for drive-thru and walk-in clinics, there are fewer booked appointments available at SHA clinics.

Details on pharmacy immunizations can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

Details on drive-thru and walk-in clinics can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

Age Eligibility

Eligibility criteria for FIRST DOSES moves to age 12 and older – note that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use with residents aged 12 to 17.

A school immunization program for those aged 12-17 will be introduced in June, although eligible residents of this age can be immunized at any of the clinics currently offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Eligibility criteria for SECOND DOSES remains unchanged at 85 years and older OR anyone of any age who received their first dose before February 15.

Eligible groups include:

First Doses

all individuals 12 years of age and older

Second Doses

all individuals 85 years of age and older,

all individuals who had their first dose before February 15,

individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, who will receive a letter of confirmation,

individuals who have received solid organ transplants, who will receive a letter of confirmation.

Residents can book online* 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.

For those needing additional support, booking is also available by phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829). The call centre is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days per week.

*Booked appointments are currently available at many participating pharmacies – please visit your local pharmacy for more information. Online booking is currently available through SHA’s Patient Booking System for second dose immunizations

Drive-Thru & Walk-In Immunization Clinics

Scheduled for May 19-22.

Please ensure you check the most up-to-date information at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax before attending any drive-thru/walk-in clinic. Vaccine supply remains limited so as a result drive-thru/walk-in clinics may run out of a specific vaccine brand, or close early, depending on demand.

All clinics offering Pfizer are open to anyone 12 years of age and older for first doses, effective May 20.

All clinics offering Moderna are open to anyone 18 years of age and older for first doses.

For second doses, all clinics are open to those aged 85 and older OR who had their first dose before February 15.

LOCATION DRIVE-THRU WALK-IN Assiniboia 201 3rd Ave W (Prince of Wales Cultural & Recreational Centre)May 21PFIZER

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Beechy 2nd Ave. N (Beechy Community Centre)May 20 MODERNA

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Creighton 298 1st Street E (Creighton Health Centre)May 19MODERNA

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.May 20MODERNA

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Gravelbourg 310 4th Ave E (Le Palestre Rink)May 21PFIZER

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Humboldt 619 17 Street (Jubilee Hall Door #9 – Humboldt Uniplex)May 20PFIZER

12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ile a la Crosse Satiwak Entertainment Centre May 20MODERNA

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. La Loche 2612 La Loche Avenue (Centre Point Store) May 19MODERNA

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Lanigan 21 Downing Drive (Lanigan Town Hall)May 21PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Lloydminster 5521 49 Avenue (Exhibition Grounds)May 19PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m May 20PFIZER9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.mMay 22PFIZER

12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m Maidstone 406 Main Street (Senior Citizens Drop-In Centre)May 19PFIZER

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Maple Creek 218 Maple St. (Maple Creek Legion Hall)May 20

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PFIZER

3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. MODERNA Martensville 901 3rd St North (Northridge Centennial Community Centre )May 21PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Melville 575 2nd Avenue West (Horizon Credit Union Centre )May 20PFIZER

11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.May 22PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Nipawin 2001 1st Avenue E (Family Resource Centre)May 20MODERNA

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Moose Jaw 250 Thatcher Drive (Exhibition Grounds)May 19-20PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. North Battleford 391 Yellowhead Highway #16 May 22PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Ponteix 428 2 AveMay 20MODERNA

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Prince Albert #1 Pine Street – HWY 2 North- RM #491 (Thorpe’s Industry – access via Central Ave across the river) May 21-22PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Chief Joseph Custer Reserve #201 (Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre)May 19 PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Regina International Trade Centre – Evraz Place (entry from Northbound Lewvan Drive only ) May 19-22PFIZER

12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 170 Sunset Drive (South Leisure Neighbourhood Centre)



May 21PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Rosetown 901 Highway 4 North (AGT Foods Centre)



May 20MODERNA

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Rosthern 2001 3rd Street (Community Multipurpose Centre)



May 21PFIZER9:00 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out Saskatoon Prairieland Park (entry from St. Henry Avenue only) May 19-22 PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Shaunavon 580 5th Street E (Christ the King Parish Hall)May 19PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Shellbrook 103 Railway Avenue (Elk’s Hall)May 20PFIZER

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Swift Current 1061 Central Avenue North (Old Central Medical Clinic)May 20MODERNA

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Turtleford 431 2nd Street S (Turtleford Community Centre)May 20-21PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Unity 420 Main Street (New Horizons Hall)May 20PFIZER

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Wakaw 201 Main Street (Rec Centre)May 20PFIZER

12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Warman 501 Centennial Blvd May 22PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wilkie 301 5th Street E (SaskCan Community Centre)May 19PFIZER

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Yorkton 240 Wellington Avenue (St. Mary’s Cultural Centre) May 21-22PFIZER

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

All drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary. Residents can attend at their convenience. However, if you have a booked appointment and choose to attend a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, please ensure you cancel this appointment to allow others eligible to take your place.

For additional information on COVID-19 vaccines and immunization, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.