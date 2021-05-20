On Thursday morning, RCMP East Traffic Services held a Checkstop on the off-ramps from Roblin Bvld. to the Perimeter Hwy. to kick off their increased enforcement for this May long weekend. The RCMP wants to remind drivers to follow the basic rules, drive sober, slow down, buckle up and leave that cell phone alone. See RCMP news release. Wayne Glowacki / Winnipeg Free Press May 15 2014

RCMP & municipal forces will be out in force watching for impaired drivers  Heading out this weekend? Don’t be surprised if you encounter a police checkstop at some point, no matter where you’re going.   Saskatchewan’s municipal police forces and RCMP have checkstops planned this upcoming long weekend throughout the province. The checkstops provide a highly visual reminder to drivers of the importance of driving sober, and – when necessary – enable police to charge (or ticket?) people who make […]

